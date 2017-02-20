Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with Iraqi Minister of Defense Arfan al-Hayali at the Ministry of Defense in Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 20, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 12:22
|Photo ID:
|3176981
|VIRIN:
|170220-D-GO396-0196
|Resolution:
|3826x2551
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|BAGHDAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SD meets with Iraq MOD Arfan al-Hayali [Image 1 of 17], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
