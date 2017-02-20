Date Taken: 02.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 12:23 Photo ID: 3176998 VIRIN: 170220-D-GO396-0574 Resolution: 4845x3036 Size: 2.4 MB Location: BAGHDAD, IQ

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SD hosts joint press conference with CJTF-OIR commander [Image 1 of 17], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.