    SD hosts joint press conference with CJTF-OIR commander [Image 3 of 17]

    SD hosts joint press conference with CJTF-OIR commander

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis hosts a joint press conference with U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, commander of Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, at Baghdad International Airport, Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 20, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 12:23
    Photo ID: 3176998
    VIRIN: 170220-D-GO396-0574
    Resolution: 4845x3036
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD hosts joint press conference with CJTF-OIR commander [Image 1 of 17], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

