    SD meets with Iraq MOD Arfan al-Hayali [Image 12 of 17]

    SD meets with Iraq MOD Arfan al-Hayali

    BAGHDAD, IRAQ

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Brantley 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis meets with Iraqi Minister of Defense Arfan al-Hayali at the Ministry of Defense in Baghdad, Iraq, Feb. 20, 2017. (DOD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 12:22
    Photo ID: 3176977
    VIRIN: 170220-D-GO396-0152
    Resolution: 4550x2899
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: BAGHDAD, IQ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SD meets with Iraq MOD Arfan al-Hayali [Image 1 of 17], by TSgt Brigitte Brantley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

