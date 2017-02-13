66th ERQS returns home

Three HH-60G Pave Hawks from the 66th Rescue Squadron are loaded into a C-5M Super Galaxy at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 13, 2017. The Pave Hawks provided combat search and rescue capabilities to the theater of operations for a more-than-60-nation coalition fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

