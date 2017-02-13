Three HH-60G Pave Hawks from the 66th Rescue Squadron are loaded into a C-5M Super Galaxy at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 13, 2017. The Pave Hawks provided combat search and rescue capabilities to the theater of operations for a more-than-60-nation coalition fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 09:23
|Photo ID:
|3176804
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-NI989-054
|Resolution:
|4767x3182
|Size:
|3.8 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 66th ERQS returns home [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
