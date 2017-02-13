(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    66th ERQS returns home [Image 4 of 6]

    66th ERQS returns home

    AL ASAD, IRAQ

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    Three HH-60G Pave Hawks from the 66th Rescue Squadron are loaded into a C-5M Super Galaxy at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 13, 2017. The Pave Hawks provided combat search and rescue capabilities to the theater of operations for a more-than-60-nation coalition fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 09:23
    Photo ID: 3176804
    VIRIN: 170213-F-NI989-054
    Resolution: 4767x3182
    Size: 3.8 MB
    Location: AL ASAD, IQ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 66th ERQS returns home [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

