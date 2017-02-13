U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dario Angulo, 823rd Maintenance Squadron, monitors the overhead clearance of an HH-60G Pave Hawk as it is loaded onto a C-5M Super Galaxy on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 13, 2017. The HH-60G was assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, which was returning to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, after a deployment in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 09:23 Photo ID: 3176817 VIRIN: 170213-F-NI989-041 Resolution: 5565x3715 Size: 2.76 MB Location: AL ASAD, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 66th ERQS returns home [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.