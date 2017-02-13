U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dario Angulo, 823rd Maintenance Squadron, monitors the overhead clearance of an HH-60G Pave Hawk as it is loaded onto a C-5M Super Galaxy on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 13, 2017. The HH-60G was assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, which was returning to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, after a deployment in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 09:23
|Photo ID:
|3176817
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-NI989-041
|Resolution:
|5565x3715
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 66th ERQS returns home [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
