    66th ERQS returns home [Image 2 of 6]

    66th ERQS returns home

    AL ASAD, IRAQ

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dario Angulo, 823rd Maintenance Squadron, monitors the overhead clearance of an HH-60G Pave Hawk as it is loaded onto a C-5M Super Galaxy on Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 13, 2017. The HH-60G was assigned to the 66th Rescue Squadron, which was returning to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, after a deployment in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 66th ERQS returns home [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

