    66th ERQS returns home [Image 6 of 6]

    66th ERQS returns home

    AL ASAD, IRAQ

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson 

    407th Air Expeditionary Group

    Airmen assigned to the 823rd Maintenance Squadron load an HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 66th Rescue Squadron into a C-5M Super Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, on the flightline at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 13, 2017. The rescue squadron was redeploying to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, after serving as one of the units making up a more-than-60-nation coalition fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 09:24
    Photo ID: 3176798
    VIRIN: 170213-F-NI989-037
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: AL ASAD, IQ 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 66th ERQS returns home [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Benjamin Wilson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    COALITION
    407th AEG
    USAFCENT
    U.S. Air Force
    ISIS
    ISIL
    INHERENT RESOLVE
    CJTF-OIR
    IRAQ STABILITY

