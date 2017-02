66th ERQS returns home

Airmen assigned to the 823rd Maintenance Squadron load an HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 66th Rescue Squadron into a C-5M Super Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, on the flightline at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 13, 2017. The rescue squadron was redeploying to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, after serving as one of the units making up a more-than-60-nation coalition fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

