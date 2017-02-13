66th ERQS returns home

Airmen assigned to the 823rd Maintenance Squadron load an HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 66th Rescue Squadron into a C-5M Super Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, on the flightline at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 13, 2017. The rescue squadron was redeploying to Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, after spending months supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

