66th ERQS returns home

Airmen assigned to the 823rd Maintenance Squadron load an HH-60G Pave Hawk from the 66th Rescue Squadron into a C-5M Super Galaxy from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, on the flightline at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 13, 2017. The rescue squadron was supporting Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve by providing combat search and rescue capabilities to U.S. and coalition forces. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo/Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

