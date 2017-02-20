Deployed RQ-4 Global Hawk takes flight against ISIS

An RQ-4 Global Hawk taxis on a runway after completing a sortie in support of Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 20, 2017. RQ-4 Global Hawks have provided communication assets and intelligence gathering capabilities for Coalition partners working to defeat ISIS in Iraq and across the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

