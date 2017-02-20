(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployed RQ-4 Global Hawk takes flight against ISIS [Image 1 of 6]

    Deployed RQ-4 Global Hawk takes flight against ISIS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    An E-3 Sentry is parked after completing a sortie in support of Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 20, 2017. Behind the E-3 Sentry an RQ-4 Global Hawk is moved to a nearby hangar by maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 07:32
    Photo ID: 3176642
    VIRIN: 170220-Z-CO490-063
    Resolution: 4283x2851
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed RQ-4 Global Hawk takes flight against ISIS [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Global Hawk
    CENTCOM
    Mosul
    Unmanned aircraft
    AFCENT
    Iraq
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Liberation
    remotely piloted aircraft
    EQ-4
    380 AEW
    RPA
    UA
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Da’esh
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    Defend the Region
    Deliver Airpower
    Develop Relationships
    C0490

