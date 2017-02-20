An RQ-4 Global Hawk descends during a landing after completing a sortie in support of Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 20, 2017. During the landing a chase car, operated by an RQ-4 Global Hawk pilot, assisted in the landing of the remotely piloted aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
|02.20.2017
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Deployed RQ-4 Global Hawk takes flight against ISIS [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
