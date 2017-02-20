Two RQ-4 Global Hawks are parked in a 380th Air Expeditionary Wing hangar before completing sorties in support of Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 20, 2017. RQ-4 Global Hawks have provided communication assets and intelligence gathering capabilities for Coalition partners working to defeat ISIS in Iraq and across the area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 07:32
|Photo ID:
|3176632
|VIRIN:
|170220-Z-CO490-004
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|9.2 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployed RQ-4 Global Hawk takes flight against ISIS [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
