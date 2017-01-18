Combat Shield inspection

The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s F-16 Avionics shop at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., received its annual Combat Shield evaluation, Jan. 18, 2017. Combat Shield evaluates the reliability of the jet’s radar threat warning system, electronic countermeasure, and high-speed anti-radiation missile targeting system pods. Each component is crucial to the success of the F-16 fighter pilot in combat situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd)

