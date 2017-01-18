(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Combat Shield inspection [Image 5 of 9]

    Combat Shield inspection

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd 

    169th Fighter Wing

    The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s F-16 Avionics shop at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., received its annual Combat Shield evaluation, Jan. 18, 2017. Combat Shield evaluates the reliability of the jet’s radar threat warning system, electronic countermeasure, and high-speed anti-radiation missile targeting system pods. Each component is crucial to the success of the F-16 fighter pilot in combat situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Shield inspection [Image 1 of 9], by A1C Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

