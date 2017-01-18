Combat Shield inspection

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Allen Greenhill, a Combat Shield inspector from the 16th Electronic Warfare Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., attaches a testing device onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., Jan. 18, 2017. The South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s F-16 Avionics shop received its annual Combat Shield evaluation. Combat Shield evaluates the reliability of the jet’s radar threat warning system, electronic countermeasure, and high-speed anti-radiation missile targeting system pods. Each component is crucial to the success of the F-16 fighter pilot in combat situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd)

