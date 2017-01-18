Combat Shield inspection

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 16th and 36th Electronic Warfare Squadron from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, conduct an annual Combat Shield evaluation of the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron’s F-16 Avionics shop at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., Jan. 18, 2017. Combat Shield evaluates the reliability of the jet’s radar threat warning system, electronic countermeasure, and high-speed anti-radiation missile targeting system pods. Each component is crucial to the success of the F-16 fighter pilot in combat situations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd)

