U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Harris-Bey, right, and Senior Airman Brock Latham, both inspectors from the 16th Electronic Warfare Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., run tests on one of the South Carolina Air National Guard’s F-16 Fighting Falcons at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Jan. 18, 2017. The electronic warfare systems used on S.C. Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcons underwent an annual Combat Shield inspection; ensuring testing and maintenance requirements are properly conducted. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd)
|01.18.2017
|02.19.2017 18:40
|3176420
|170118-Z-VD276-024
|3600x2400
|7.39 MB
|EASTOVER, SC, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Combat Shield inspection [Image 1 of 9], by A1C Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
