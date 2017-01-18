U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Harris-Bey, left, and Senior Airman Brock Latham, right, both inspectors from the 16th Electronic Warfare Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., run tests on one of the South Carolina Air National Guard’s F-16 Fighting Falcons at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, Jan. 18, 2017. The electronic warfare systems used on S.C. Air National Guard F-16 Fighting Falcons underwent the annual inspection; ensuring testing and maintenance requirements are properly conducted. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Floyd)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 18:40
|Photo ID:
|3176409
|VIRIN:
|170118-Z-VD276-006
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|6.64 MB
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Combat Shield inspection [Image 1 of 9], by A1C Megan Floyd, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
