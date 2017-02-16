KFOR Creates Strong Europe

U.S. Army and Portuguese Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Forward Command Post, conduct sling load operations with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter piloted by U.S. Army Soldiers, of MNBG-East Southern Command Post, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 16. The purpose of the training was to simulate the delivery of necessary supplies to troops at front lines and to continue to ensure a safe and secure environment as part of Kosovo Force. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon)

