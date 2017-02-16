(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    KFOR Soldiers Ready to Roll [Image 3 of 6]

    KFOR Soldiers Ready to Roll

    KOSOVO

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    U.S. Army and Portuguese Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Forward Command Post, conduct sling load operations with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter piloted by U.S. Army Soldiers, of MNBG-East Southern Command Post, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 16. During the training, the Soldiers attached concrete blocks to the bottom of hovering helicopters in order to simulate sling loading a vehicle for future missions. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 02:41
    Photo ID: 3175907
    VIRIN: 170216-A-YS961-816
    Resolution: 4385x2923
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR Soldiers Ready to Roll [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Sling Load From Below
    KFOR Creates Strong Europe
    KFOR Soldiers Ready to Roll
    KFOR Soldiers Train in Air Assaults
    Air Assault Mission
    NATO Soldiers Conduct Sling Load Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    nato
    kfor
    101st airborne
    portuguese
    bondsteel
    southern command
    air assault
    kosovo
    army
    training
    mnbge
    kosovo security forces
    kfor 22
    sling hoist

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT