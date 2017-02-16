U.S. Army and Portuguese Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Forward Command Post, conduct sling load operations with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter piloted by U.S. Army Soldiers, of MNBG-East Southern Command Post, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 16. During the training, the Soldiers attached concrete blocks to the bottom of hovering helicopters in order to simulate sling loading a vehicle for future missions. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 02:41
|Photo ID:
|3175907
|VIRIN:
|170216-A-YS961-816
|Resolution:
|4385x2923
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, KFOR Soldiers Ready to Roll [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
