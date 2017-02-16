U.S. Army and Portuguese Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Forward Command Post, conduct sling load operations with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter piloted by U.S. Army Soldiers, of MNBG-East Southern Command Post, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 16. The training was intended to familiarize Kosovo Force Soldiers with vehicle sling loading training, which will be performed at a future date. The training was part of the ongoing mission to provide a safe and secure environment within Kosovo. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon)

Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.19.2017 Photo ID: 3175904 by SPC Adeline Witherspoon PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR Soldiers Train in Air Assaults [Image 1 of 6], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.