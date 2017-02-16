Sling Load From Below

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East Forward Command Post, conduct sling load operations with a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter piloted by U.S. Army Soldiers, of MNBG-East Southern Command Post, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Feb. 16. The U.S. Army Soldiers conducted the training alongside their Portuguese NATO counterparts as part of their ongoing mission to provide a safe and secure environment within Kosovo. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon)

