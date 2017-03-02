Retirement Ceremony of Master Gunnery Sgt. Rolanda D. Bailey

U.S. Marines pass the American flag during the Old Glory tribute at the retirement ceremony of U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Rolanda D. Bailey, an enlisted assignments monitor for Marine Enlisted Assignments Branch, at Harry Lee Hall, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 3, 2017. Bailey served 30 honorable years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by: Lance Cpl. Micha Pierce)

