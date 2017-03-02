U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Bailey, deputy commandant for plans, policies and operations, Headquarters Marine Corps, reads an award during the retirement ceremony of U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Rolanda D. Bailey, an enlisted assignments monitor for Marine Enlisted Assignments Branch, at Harry Lee Hall, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 3, 2017. Bailey served 30 honorable years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by: Lance Cpl. Micha Pierce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 12:38 Photo ID: 3173382 VIRIN: 170203-M-MH051-068 Resolution: 2425x3338 Size: 4.81 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retirement Ceremony of Master Gunnery Sgt. Rolanda D. Bailey [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Micha Pierce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.