    Retirement Ceremony of Master Gunnery Sgt. Rolanda D. Bailey [Image 4 of 8]

    Retirement Ceremony of Master Gunnery Sgt. Rolanda D. Bailey

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Micha Pierce 

    MCB Quantico Combat Camera

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Bailey, deputy commandant for plans, policies and operations, Headquarters Marine Corps, speaks at the retirement ceremony of Master Gunnery Sgt. Rolanda D. Bailey, an enlisted assignments monitor for Marine Enlisted Assignments Branch, at Harry Lee Hall, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 3, 2017. Bailey served 30 honorable years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by: Lance Cpl. Micha Pierce)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 12:38
    Photo ID: 3173388
    VIRIN: 170203-M-MH051-115
    Resolution: 4165x2931
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
