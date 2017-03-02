U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Ronald L. Bailey, center, deputy commandant for plans, policies and operations, Headquarters Marine Corps, presents awards to the sons of U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Rolanda D. Bailey, an enlisted assignments monitor for Marine Enlisted Assignments Branch, during her retirement ceremony at Harry Lee Hall, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 3, 2017. Bailey served 30 honorable years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by: Lance Cpl. Micha Pierce)
02.03.2017
|02.03.2017
02.17.2017 12:38
|02.17.2017 12:38
3173385
|3173385
|VIRIN:
|170203-M-MH051-099
3996x2897
|3996x2897
5.83 MB
|5.83 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Retirement Ceremony of Master Gunnery Sgt. Rolanda D. Bailey [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Micha Pierce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
