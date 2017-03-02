Marines assigned to the U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico (MCBQ) Color Guard march with the colors during the retirement ceremony of U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Rolanda D. Bailey, an enlisted assignments monitor for Marine Enlisted Assignments Branch, at Harry Lee Hall, MCBQ, Va., Feb. 3, 2017. Bailey served 30 honorable years in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by: Lance Cpl. Micha Pierce)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 12:38 Photo ID: 3173381 VIRIN: 170203-M-MH051-019 Resolution: 4779x3414 Size: 11.41 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Retirement Ceremony Master Gunnery Sgt. Rolanda D. Bailey [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Micha Pierce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.