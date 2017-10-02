11th MEU MRF NVG Flight Deck Shoot

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATION, USS Somerset (Feb. 10, 2017) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary unit, use infrared lasers to sight in on targets while conducting a live-fire shoot on the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Feb. 10. Infrared lasers are mounted on the Marines rifles and can be seen only through night vision optics. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region while underway during their West-Pac 16-2 deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl April L. Price)

