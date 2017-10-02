11th MEU MRF NVG Flight Deck Shoot

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATION, USS Somerset (Feb. 10, 2017) U.S. Marine Cpl. Luke Hummel, a reconnaissance Marine with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, looks over his shoulder to “search and assess” his surroundings during a live-fire shoot on the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Feb. 10. The purpose of search and assess is to ensure 360 degrees of security and situational awareness at all times. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region while underway during their West-Pac 16-2 deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

