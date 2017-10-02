U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATION, USS Somerset (Feb. 10, 2017) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transition from their rifles to pistols during a live-fire shoot on the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Feb. 10. During the drills, the MRF switch from a rifle to a pistol for targets ranging three to five feet away. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region while underway during their West-Pac 16-2 deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 04:02 Photo ID: 3172680 VIRIN: 170210-M-JH782-226 Resolution: 4904x3107 Size: 510.05 KB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU MRF NVG Flight Deck Shoot [Image 1 of 6], by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.