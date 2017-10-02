(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU MRF NVG Flight Deck Shoot [Image 2 of 6]

    11th MEU MRF NVG Flight Deck Shoot

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Cpl. April Price 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATION, USS Somerset (Feb. 10, 2017) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transition from their rifles to pistols during a live-fire shoot on the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Feb. 10. During the drills, the MRF switch from a rifle to a pistol for targets ranging three to five feet away. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region while underway during their West-Pac 16-2 deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

    Night Shoot
    USMC
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    NVG
    Flight Deck
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Night Vision Goggles
    Maritime Raid Force
    MRF
    USS Somerset
    LPD 25
    West-Pac 16-2 deployment

