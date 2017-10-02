11th MEU MRF NVG Flight Deck Shoot

U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATION, USS Somerset (Feb. 10, 2017) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, engage multiple targets during a live-fire shoot on the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Feb. 10. With the aid of night vision optics and infrared laser sights, the Marines can execute night operations under the cover of darkness. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

