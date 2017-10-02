U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATION, USS Somerset (Feb. 10, 2017) U.S. Marines and Sailors with the Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, shoot targets at close range while conducting a live-fire shoot with night vision optics and infrared laser sights on the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Feb. 10. After a volley of firing drills, the Marines observed their shot groups to note the impacts on their targets, which improved their performance. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region while underway during their West-Pac 16-2 deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. April L. Price)

Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY This work, 11th MEU MRF NVG Flight Deck Shoot, by Cpl April Price, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.