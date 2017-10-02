(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU: Training is Continuous [Image 2 of 9]

    11th MEU: Training is Continuous

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATION, USS Somerset (Feb. 10, 2017) U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Michael Francom, a special amphibious reconnaissance corpsman (SARC) with the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, clears a ladder well during a close quarters tactics (CQT) rehearsal aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25) , Feb. 10. A MRF’s SARC is highly trained in medical and tactical skills and is required to go through the same training as a reconnaissance Marine. The 11th MEU, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility in support security and stability in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 01:38
    Photo ID: 3172518
    VIRIN: 170210-M-WQ703-007
    Resolution: 4075x2674
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU: Training is Continuous [Image 1 of 9], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

