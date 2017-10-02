U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATION, USS Somerset (Feb. 10, 2017) U.S. Marine Sgt. Kyle E. Cruz, an assistant team leader with the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rehearses close quarters tactics aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25) , Feb. 10. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th MEU provide U.S. Naval Forces Central Command with a flexible, sea-based military force, readily available to respond to emerging crises and support a wide-range of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 01:38 Photo ID: 3172517 VIRIN: 170210-M-WQ703-003 Resolution: 3888x5184 Size: 1.1 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU: Training is Continuous [Image 1 of 9], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.