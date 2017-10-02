U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATION, USS Somerset (Feb. 10, 2017) Maritime Raid Force Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rehearse close quarters tactics (CQT) aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Feb. 10. The CQT are critical proficiencies the MRF must constantly practice to keep up readiness. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region while underway during its Western Pacific 16-2 deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 01:38 Photo ID: 3172516 VIRIN: 170210-M-WQ703-001 Resolution: 4924x3561 Size: 1.09 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU: Training is Continuous [Image 1 of 9], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.