    11th MEU: Training is Continuous [Image 4 of 9]

    11th MEU: Training is Continuous

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATION, USS Somerset (Feb. 10, 2017) Maritime Raid Force Marines and Sailors with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rehearse close quarters tactics (CQT) aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Feb. 10. The CQT are critical proficiencies the MRF must constantly practice to keep up readiness. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region while underway during its Western Pacific 16-2 deployment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 01:38
    Photo ID: 3172516
    VIRIN: 170210-M-WQ703-001
    Resolution: 4924x3561
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU: Training is Continuous [Image 1 of 9], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Recon
    USMC
    Reconnaissance
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Maritime Raid Force
    MRF
    USS Somerset
    LPD 25
    West-Pac 16-2

