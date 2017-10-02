U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATION, USS Somerset (Feb. 10, 2017) Security Platoon Marines with the Maritime Raid Force (MRF), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provide rear security while the MRF Marines and Sailors clear passageways during a close quarters tactics (CQT) rehearsal aboard the USS Somerset (LPD 25), Feb. 10. The security platoon is made up of infantry Marines who are highly trained in CQT and visit, board, search, and seizure tactics. The Marines and Sailors of the 11th MEU constantly train to keep their skills ready for crisis response and contingency operations throughout the Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.17.2017 01:38 Photo ID: 3172521 VIRIN: 170210-M-WQ703-014 Resolution: 3259x4114 Size: 1.06 MB Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU: Training is Continuous [Image 1 of 9], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.