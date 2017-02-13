‘Tomahawk’ Soldiers begin training in Thailand

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, and 3rd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, pose for a photo during Cobra Gold 2017 at Korat, Thailand, Feb. 13, 2017. These Soldiers are responsible for conducting casualty loading procedures during Cobra Gold, which is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by 1st lt. Bryan Guerra)

