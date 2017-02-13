‘Tomahawk’ Soldiers begin training in Thailand

U.S. Army Sergeant Weston Brush (left), 1st Lt. Avi Kulokas (center) and Royal Thai Army 1st Lt. Phadungdet Porkachang observe U.S. and Royal Thai Army training during Exercise Cobra Gold 17 at Korat, Thailand, Feb. 13, 2017. Cobra Gold 17 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief events, to enhance the capability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Kelly Haux)

