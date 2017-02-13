(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ‘Tomahawk’ Soldiers begin training in Thailand [Image 4 of 4]

    ‘Tomahawk’ Soldiers begin training in Thailand

    KORAT, THAILAND

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Maj. Kelly Haux 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry, Royal Thai Army, and the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, enjoy a break between combined training operations at Korat, Thailand, Feb. 13, 2017. This was part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017, the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Kelly Haux)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 00:40
    Photo ID: 3172432
    VIRIN: 170213-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 3407x2271
    Size: 608.92 KB
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Tomahawk’ Soldiers begin training in Thailand [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ‘Tomahawk’ Soldiers begin training in Thailand
    ‘Tomahawk’ Soldiers begin training in Thailand
    ‘Tomahawk’ Soldiers begin training in Thailand
    ‘Tomahawk’ Soldiers begin training in Thailand

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT