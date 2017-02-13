Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry, Royal Thai Army, and the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, enjoy a break between combined training operations at Korat, Thailand, Feb. 13, 2017. This was part of Exercise Cobra Gold 2017, the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Kelly Haux)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 00:40
|Photo ID:
|3172432
|VIRIN:
|170213-A-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|3407x2271
|Size:
|608.92 KB
|Location:
|KORAT, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ‘Tomahawk’ Soldiers begin training in Thailand [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
