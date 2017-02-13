‘Tomahawk’ Soldiers begin training in Thailand

Lt. Col. Teddy Kleisner (center), the battalion commander of 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, and Lt. Col. Suphontep Chaiyont, from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry, Royal Thai Army, discuss urban operations during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 at Korat, Thailand Feb. 13, 2017. Cobra Gold 17 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief events, to enhance the capability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Kelly Haux)

