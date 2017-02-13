(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    'Tomahawk' Soldiers begin training in Thailand

    ‘Tomahawk’ Soldiers begin training in Thailand

    KORAT, THAILAND

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Maj. Kelly Haux 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    Lt. Col. Teddy Kleisner (center), the battalion commander of 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, and Lt. Col. Suphontep Chaiyont, from 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry, Royal Thai Army, discuss urban operations during Exercise Cobra Gold 2017 at Korat, Thailand Feb. 13, 2017. Cobra Gold 17 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief events, to enhance the capability in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Kelly Haux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 00:40
    Photo ID: 3172435
    VIRIN: 170213-A-ZZ999-002
    Resolution: 3296x2197
    Size: 780.01 KB
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Tomahawk’ Soldiers begin training in Thailand [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team

