Sgt. Maj. Stephen Muller carries the organizational battle colors to Col. Robert Cooper during the

Marine Aircraft Group 31 change of command ceremony aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort,

Feb. 10. Cooper exchanged the colors with Col. Frank Latt signifying the changing of command.

Muller is the sergeant major of MAG-31.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 12:47 Photo ID: 3170641 VIRIN: 170210-M-SX452-372 Resolution: 3038x4557 Size: 1.54 MB Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.