Sgt. Maj. Stephen Muller carries the organizational battle colors to Col. Robert Cooper during the
Marine Aircraft Group 31 change of command ceremony aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort,
Feb. 10. Cooper exchanged the colors with Col. Frank Latt signifying the changing of command.
Muller is the sergeant major of MAG-31.
This work, MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, welcomes Latt
