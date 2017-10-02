(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt [Image 6 of 6]

    MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin McDonald 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    A color guard presents the colors during the Marine
    Aircraft Group 31 change of command ceremony aboard
    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Feb. 10. After his
    time leading MAG-31, Col. Robert Cooper relinquished
    command over to Col. Frank Latt. The Marines in the
    color guard is with MAG-31.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 12:47
    Photo ID: 3170629
    VIRIN: 170210-M-SX452-183
    Resolution: 2021x3031
    Size: 945.85 KB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, welcomes Latt

    TAGS

    Command
    General
    F-18
    Colonel
    F-35
    Change of Command
    Aviation
    MCAS Beaufort
    VMFA-312
    VMFA-251
    VMFA-122
    VMFA-115
    2 MAW
    VMFA(AW)-533
    MAG-31
    VMFA(AW)-224
    VMFAT-501
    Glavy
    Latt

