A color guard presents the colors during the Marine

Aircraft Group 31 change of command ceremony aboard

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Feb. 10. After his

time leading MAG-31, Col. Robert Cooper relinquished

command over to Col. Frank Latt. The Marines in the

color guard is with MAG-31.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 12:47 Photo ID: 3170629 VIRIN: 170210-M-SX452-183 Resolution: 2021x3031 Size: 945.85 KB Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.