A color guard presents the colors during the Marine
Aircraft Group 31 change of command ceremony aboard
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Feb. 10. After his
time leading MAG-31, Col. Robert Cooper relinquished
command over to Col. Frank Latt. The Marines in the
color guard is with MAG-31.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 12:47
|Photo ID:
|3170629
|VIRIN:
|170210-M-SX452-183
|Resolution:
|2021x3031
|Size:
|945.85 KB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, welcomes Latt
LEAVE A COMMENT