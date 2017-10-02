(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt

    MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin McDonald 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Col. Robert Cooper (left) and Col. Frank Latt (right) stand
    at attention as the colors are presented during the Marine
    Aircraft Group 31 change of command ceremony aboard
    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Feb. 10.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017
    Photo ID: 3170636
    VIRIN: 170210-M-SX452-358
    Resolution: 3558x2372
    Size: 907.75 KB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, welcomes Latt

    Command
    General
    F-18
    Colonel
    F-35
    Change of Command
    Aviation
    MCAS Beaufort
    VMFA-312
    VMFA-251
    VMFA-122
    VMFA-115
    2 MAW
    VMFA(AW)-533
    MAG-31
    VMFA(AW)-224
    VMFAT-501
    Glavy
    Latt

