Col. Robert Cooper (left) and Col. Frank Latt (right) stand
at attention as the colors are presented during the Marine
Aircraft Group 31 change of command ceremony aboard
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Feb. 10.
|02.10.2017
|02.16.2017 12:47
|3170636
|170210-M-SX452-358
|3558x2372
|907.75 KB
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
This work, MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
