Marines salute the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft
Group 31 during the MAG-31 change of command ceremony
aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Feb. 10.
Col. Frank Latt relieved Col. Robert Cooper of duty after
Cooper lead the MAG for 20 months. The Marines are
with MAG-31.
This work, MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, welcomes Latt
