Marines salute the commanding officer of Marine Aircraft

Group 31 during the MAG-31 change of command ceremony

aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Feb. 10.

Col. Frank Latt relieved Col. Robert Cooper of duty after

Cooper lead the MAG for 20 months. The Marines are

with MAG-31.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 12:47 Photo ID: 3170635 VIRIN: 170210-M-SX452-319 Resolution: 2680x1787 Size: 695.33 KB Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.