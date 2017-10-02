Col. Frank Latt stands alongside former commanding
officers of Marine Aircraft Group 31 saluting the colors
during the pass in review aboard Marine Corps
Air Station Beaufort, Feb. 10. Latt relieved Col. Robert
Cooper as MAG-31 commanding officer.
This work, MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, Welcomes Latt [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MAG-31 bids farewell to Cooper, welcomes Latt
