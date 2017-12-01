OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joe “Slap” Goldsworthy, an Airmen assigned to the Italian air force 132nd Groupo as part of the Military Personnel Exchange Program, inspects his AMX A-11 Ghibli before departing for a mission at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 11, 2017. Goldsworthy, an A-10 Thunderbolt II pilot with more than 2,700 flight hours of experience, began his time with the Italian air force in September 2014, when he was assigned to the 132nd Groupo stationed at Istrana Air Base in Treviso, Italy, as an AMX A-11 Ghibli pilot. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

