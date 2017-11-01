Air Force exchange pilot fights ISIS with Italian partners

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joe “Slap” Goldsworthy, an Airman assigned to the Italian air force 132nd Groupo as part of the Military Personnel Exchange Program, prepares to taxi in an AMX A-11 Ghibli at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 11, 2017. The exchange program is an initiative which gives the U.S. military the opportunity to swap service members with an allied nation military with the aim to promote partnership and develop interoperability between forces around the globe, including allies from Europe, Africa and the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. R. Alex Durbin)

