(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force exchange pilot fights ISIS with Italian partners [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Force exchange pilot fights ISIS with Italian partners

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. R. Alex Durbin 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joe “Slap” Goldsworthy, an Airman assigned to the Italian air force 132nd Groupo as part of the Military Personnel Exchange Program, prepares to taxi in an AMX A-11 Ghibli at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 11, 2017. The Italian unit provides “tac recce” support using Rafael Reccelite tactical reconnaissance pods to provide precise, high-definition imagery to coalition leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. R. Alex Durbin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.16.2017 07:51
    Photo ID: 3170239
    VIRIN: 170111-F-FE339-005
    Resolution: 6617x4416
    Size: 9.16 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force exchange pilot fights ISIS with Italian partners [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt R. Alex Durbin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE
    OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE
    Air Force exchange pilot fights ISIS with Italian partners
    Air Force exchange pilot fights ISIS with Italian partners
    Air Force exchange pilot fights ISIS with Italian partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Air Force exchange pilot fights ISIS with Italian coalition partners

    TAGS

    Italian
    USCENTCOM
    COALITION
    A-10
    407th AEG
    USAFCENT
    Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Recce
    Italian Air Force
    ITAF
    Reccelite
    Rafael
    AMX
    ISIS
    ISIL
    INHERENT RESOLVE
    Da'esh
    CJTF-OIR
    IRAQ STABILITY
    A-11
    132nd Groupo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT