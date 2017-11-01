U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joe “Slap” Goldsworthy, an Airman assigned to the Italian air force 132nd Groupo as part of the Military Personnel Exchange Program, prepares to taxi in an AMX A-11 Ghibli at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 11, 2017. The Italian unit provides “tac recce” support using Rafael Reccelite tactical reconnaissance pods to provide precise, high-definition imagery to coalition leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. R. Alex Durbin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.16.2017 07:51 Photo ID: 3170239 VIRIN: 170111-F-FE339-005 Resolution: 6617x4416 Size: 9.16 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force exchange pilot fights ISIS with Italian partners [Image 1 of 5], by SSgt R. Alex Durbin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.