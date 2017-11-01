Air Force exchange pilot fights ISIS with Italian partners

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joe “Slap” Goldsworthy, an Airman assigned to the Italian air force 132nd Groupo as part of the Military Personnel Exchange Program, prepares to taxi in an AMX A-11 Ghibli at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 11, 2017. While deployed, the Italian unit provides high-definition imagery to coalition leaders to give forces a full picture when planning and executing missions and launching strikes in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. R. Alex Durbin)

