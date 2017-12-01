OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE

An Italian air force maintainer watches while U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joe “Slap” Goldsworthy, an Airman assigned to the Italian air force 132nd Groupo as part of the Military Personnel Exchange Program, prepares to taxi in an AMX A-11 Ghibli at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 11, 2017. Goldsworthy has served with the Italian air force for nearly three years as a fully integrated member of the 132nd Groupo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)

