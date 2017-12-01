An Italian air force maintainer watches while U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joe “Slap” Goldsworthy, an Airman assigned to the Italian air force 132nd Groupo as part of the Military Personnel Exchange Program, prepares to taxi in an AMX A-11 Ghibli at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Jan. 11, 2017. Goldsworthy has served with the Italian air force for nearly three years as a fully integrated member of the 132nd Groupo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 07:51
|Photo ID:
|3170246
|VIRIN:
|170112-F-NI989-027
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Air Force exchange pilot fights ISIS with Italian coalition partners
