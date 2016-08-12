Guest Speaker Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip C. Hollifield, Senior Enlisted Advisor of the 526th Brigade Support Battalion spoke about the meaning and importance of each verse in the Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Creed during the 863rd Engineer Battalion’s NCO Induction Ceremony at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait, Dec. 8, 2016. The ceremony signifies the transition from enlisted to the rank of Sergeant. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2017 03:37
|Photo ID:
|3170068
|VIRIN:
|161208-Z-OK423-055
|Resolution:
|3872x2268
|Size:
|972.88 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Maria Mengrone, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
