863rd Engineer Battalion honors new NCO’s prior to redeployment

Guest Speaker Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip C. Hollifield, Senior Enlisted Advisor of the 526th Brigade Support Battalion spoke about the meaning and importance of each verse in the Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) Creed during the 863rd Engineer Battalion’s NCO Induction Ceremony at Camp Buerhing, Kuwait, Dec. 8, 2016. The ceremony signifies the transition from enlisted to the rank of Sergeant. (Photo by U.S. Army National Guard Capt. Maria Mengrone/Released)

